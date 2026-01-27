Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: FDSDET and ALT

The Detroit Pistons (33-11) visit the Denver Nuggets (31-15) after winning three straight road games. The Pistons are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 218.5 -245 +200

Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (54.1%)

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 24-19-1 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 27-19-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 19 times out of 46 chances.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over 27 times in 46 opportunities (58.7%).

In home games, Detroit has a worse record against the spread (13-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (11-8-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 24 opportunities this season (41.7%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 20 opportunities (45%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results away (17-9-0) than at home (10-10-0).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (11 times out of 20) than away (16 of 26) this season.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.4 points, 5.8 boards and 9.7 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Jalen Duren averages 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 63.2% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 10.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2 blocked shots (second in league).

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 26 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 44.8% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 3.4 triples (fifth in league).

Peyton Watson averages 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is also sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Nuggets are getting 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

