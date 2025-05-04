Thunder vs. Nuggets Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 5

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 9.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on Monday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under set at 224 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 224 -450 +350

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.9%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 38-43-1 against the spread this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 59.8% of the time (49 out of 82 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-14-1).

In home games, the Thunder go over the total 59.5% of the time (25 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 47.5% of games on the road (19 of 40 contests).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .488 (20-20-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (63.4%, 26 of 41) compared to away (56.1%, 23 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 10.7 boards.

Aaron Wiggins averages 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

The Nuggets get 21.4 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Nuggets get 18.2 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Christian Braun.

The Nuggets get 13.3 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.