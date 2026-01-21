Thunder at Bucks Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Milwaukee Bucks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Bucks Best Bets and Props

Ryan Rollins has been one of this season's breakout players, but he's got a brutal matchup tonight.

Ryan Rollins - Points Ryan Rollins Under Jan 22 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Thunder are good at just about everything defensively, and they've been lights out against point guards. OKC is holding point guards to just 22.4 points per game, the fewest in the NBA.

Rollins is averaging 16.2 points this year, but he's slowed since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned, scoring more than 13 points only once across his last five games -- and that was a 14-point outing.

Over eight January games, Rollins is averaging 12.5 points per game and shooting just 32.8% from three.

Taking on an elite OKC defense, Rollins should have a tough time clearing his points prop tonight.

Without Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins is one of the Thunder wings who should have more on his plate, and I like this matchup for him.

Aaron Wiggins - Points Aaron Wiggins Over Jan 22 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bucks aren't very good on D. For the season, they're 20th in defensive rating, and they're 23rd in defensive rating over their last 10 games.

Wiggins has started three of OKC's last four games. He's logged 28 and 31 minutes over the past two games, scoring 12 and 18 points in those outings. With the aforementioned Williams off the court this year, Wiggins averaged 1.8 more points per 36 minutes, per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool.

He's been a much better three-point shooter on the road (47.3%) than at home (30.6%) this campaign.

In a friendly matchup and needing to handle more of the offensive load sans Williams, Wiggins can net 12-plus points.

