2 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 1/21/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Best Bets for Today

Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets

Despite being 5-5 over their last 10 games, the Charlotte Hornets' underlying numbers are really strong, and I like them as home 'dogs today.

Across the past 10 games, no team in the NBA has a better net rating than the Hornets' clip of +10.9.

Amazingly, eight of those 10 games have been on the road. Tonight, they're back at home against a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is just 14th in net rating (+1.6) over their last 10 games. Cleveland is 5-6 over their past 11 road games,

These two teams have split a pair of meetings already this year, with both games being in Cleveland.

In addition to being at home, Charlotte has the rest advantage, as well, as they last played on Sunday while the Cavs played on Monday.

All in all, I'm willing to back a Hornets side that is currently playing as well as anyone in the NBA.

Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors are on the second leg of a back to back, but I think they can fill it up tonight at the Sacramento Kings.

On Tuesday night, Toronto poured in a staggering 142 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors. They've netted at least 115 points in three of their previous four games.

The Kings are 22nd in defensive rating across the last 10 games and 27th in defensive rating for the season. In short, they're an excellent matchup.

It helps that Sacramento is also on the second night of a back to back after letting up 130 points to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

