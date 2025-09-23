Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons and their top-ranked passing defense (131.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Terry McLaurin Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.33

60.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

With 14.9 fantasy points this season (5.0 per game), McLaurin is the 60th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 181st among all players.

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, McLaurin produced 7.4 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on four targets for 74 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

