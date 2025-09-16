Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (256 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Washington Commanders meet the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Raiders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing McLaurin this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Terry McLaurin Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.24

41.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

McLaurin has piled up 7.5 fantasy points in 2025 (3.8 per game), which ranks him 72nd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 209 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, McLaurin has been targeted 13 times, with seven receptions for 75 yards and zero TDs, leading to 7.5 fantasy points.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, McLaurin reeled in five balls on nine targets for 48 yards, good for 4.8 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

No player has rushed for a TD against Las Vegas this year.

Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.