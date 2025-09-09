Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will face the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the NFL last year (215.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering McLaurin for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Terry McLaurin Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers

Game Date: September 11, 2025

Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

Projected Receiving Yards: 44.36

Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this year, McLaurin accumulated 2.7 fantasy points. He had 27 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 15 last year versus the New Orleans Saints, McLaurin posted a season-high 19.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 73 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second-best performance last season, McLaurin picked up 19.3 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 73 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons -- McLaurin ended up with 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, five yards, on seven targets.

McLaurin recorded 1.0 fantasy points -- one catch, 10 yards, on two targets -- in Week 11 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Packers Defensive Performance

Last year, Green Bay allowed only three quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Green Bay gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Packers allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Green Bay last season, two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Packers allowed 22 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Green Bay gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Packers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

Just two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Packers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.