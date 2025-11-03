Tennessee vs Mercer College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

In the opener of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Mercer Bears on November 3, 2025. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Mercer Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Tennessee (-28.5) versus Mercer on Monday. The total is set at 143.5 points for this game.

Tennessee vs. Mercer: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Mercer put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Volunteers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Last season, the Bears were 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

Tennessee vs. Mercer: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee went 24-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Volunteers played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Mercer won three out of the 20 games, or 15%, in which it was the underdog.

The Bears were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Tennessee has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.7% in this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Mercer Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Tennessee was 167th in college basketball on offense (74.0 points scored per game) and 10th-best defensively (63.1 points conceded).

Last season, Tennessee was 105th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 13th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5).

Last season Tennessee was ranked 61st in the nation in assists with 15.4 per game.

At 9.6 turnovers committed per game and 10.5 turnovers forced last year, Tennessee was 40th and 250th in the nation, respectively.

On offense, Mercer posted 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 75.3 points per contest at the other end (278th-ranked).

Mercer ranked 21st-best in the nation with 35.8 boards per game. Conversely, it ranked seventh-worst in college basketball with 35.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Mercer delivered 13.2 assists per game, which ranked them 209th in college basketball.

Mercer averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

