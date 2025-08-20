FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Temple Owls' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough matchup against Tulane on Nov. 22. See the rest of the Owls' college football schedule below.

Temple 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ UMassAug. 30-Owls (-3.5)50.5
2HowardSept. 6---
3OklahomaSept. 13---
4@ Georgia TechSept. 20---
6UTSAOct. 4---
7NavyOct. 11---
8@ CharlotteOct. 18---

Temple 2025 Schedule Insights

  • According to their opponents' combined win total last year (74), Temple has the 90th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • Temple is playing the 54th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).
  • The Owls will have eight games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
  • In 2025, Temple's schedule will feature eight games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Temple Betting Insights (2024)

  • Temple covered six times in 12 chances against the spread last season.
  • A total of six of the Owls' games last season hit the over.
  • Temple was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

Check out more in-depth analysis about Temple on FanDuel Research!

