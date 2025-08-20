2025 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Temple Owls' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough matchup against Tulane on Nov. 22. See the rest of the Owls' college football schedule below.

Temple 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UMass Aug. 30 - Owls (-3.5) 50.5 2 Howard Sept. 6 - - - 3 Oklahoma Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Georgia Tech Sept. 20 - - - 6 UTSA Oct. 4 - - - 7 Navy Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Charlotte Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Temple 2025 Schedule Insights

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (74), Temple has the 90th-ranked schedule in college football.

Temple is playing the 54th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Owls will have eight games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, Temple's schedule will feature eight games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Temple Betting Insights (2024)

Temple covered six times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six of the Owls' games last season hit the over.

Temple was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

