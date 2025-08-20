NCAAF
2025 Temple Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The Temple Owls' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough matchup against Tulane on Nov. 22. See the rest of the Owls' college football schedule below.
Temple 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ UMass
|Aug. 30
|-
|Owls (-3.5)
|50.5
|2
|Howard
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Oklahoma
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Georgia Tech
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|6
|UTSA
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Navy
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Charlotte
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Temple 2025 Schedule Insights
- According to their opponents' combined win total last year (74), Temple has the 90th-ranked schedule in college football.
- Temple is playing the 54th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).
- The Owls will have eight games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
- In 2025, Temple's schedule will feature eight games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.
Temple Betting Insights (2024)
- Temple covered six times in 12 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of six of the Owls' games last season hit the over.
- Temple was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.
Check out more in-depth analysis about Temple on FanDuel Research!