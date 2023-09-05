FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The currently unranked Temple Owls are 2-4 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Temple 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1AkronSeptember 2W 24-21Owls (-9.5)55.5
2@ RutgersSeptember 9L 36-7Scarlet Knights (-7.5)44.5
3Norfolk StateSeptember 16W 41-9--
4Miami (FL)September 23L 41-7Hurricanes (-23.5)46.5
5@ TulsaSeptember 28L 48-26Golden Hurricane (-3.5)55.5
6UTSAOctober 7L 49-34Roadrunners (-13.5)55.5
7@ North TexasOctober 14-Mean Green (-6.5)68.5
Temple Last Game

The Owls get ready for their next game following a 49-34 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners in their last game. E.J. Warner had 472 yards on 42-of-65 passing (64.6%) for the Owls in that matchup against the Roadrunners, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Joquez Smith rushed for 27 yards on 10 carries (2.7 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 10 yards. John Adams led the receiving charge against the Roadrunners, hauling in 10 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Temple Betting Insights

  • Temple has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
