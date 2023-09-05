2023 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The currently unranked Temple Owls are 2-4 on the season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Temple 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Akron September 2 W 24-21 Owls (-9.5) 55.5 2 @ Rutgers September 9 L 36-7 Scarlet Knights (-7.5) 44.5 3 Norfolk State September 16 W 41-9 - - 4 Miami (FL) September 23 L 41-7 Hurricanes (-23.5) 46.5 5 @ Tulsa September 28 L 48-26 Golden Hurricane (-3.5) 55.5 6 UTSA October 7 L 49-34 Roadrunners (-13.5) 55.5 7 @ North Texas October 14 - Mean Green (-6.5) 68.5 View Full Table

Temple Last Game

The Owls get ready for their next game following a 49-34 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners in their last game. E.J. Warner had 472 yards on 42-of-65 passing (64.6%) for the Owls in that matchup against the Roadrunners, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Joquez Smith rushed for 27 yards on 10 carries (2.7 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 10 yards. John Adams led the receiving charge against the Roadrunners, hauling in 10 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Temple Betting Insights

Temple has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

