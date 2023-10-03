Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is looking at a matchup against the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (242.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thinking about Higgins for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Higgins vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.32

4.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.44

31.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Higgins is currently the 48th-ranked player in fantasy (118th overall), with 24.9 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

During his last three games Higgins has been targeted 24 times, with 12 receptions for 129 yards and two TDs, leading to 24.9 fantasy points (8.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, when he compiled 20.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Arizona has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

