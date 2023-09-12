Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Baltimore Ravens -- whose pass defense was ranked 26th in the NFL last season (232.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Higgins' next game against the Ravens, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Higgins vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.27

9.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.52

67.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Higgins was 17th at his position (and 66th overall) in fantasy points, with 146.9 (10.5 per game).

In his one game this season so far, Higgins had zero receptions on eight targets, for zero yards, and ended up with 0.0 fantasy points.

Higgins picked up 18.8 fantasy points -- eight catches, 128 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the New England Patriots, which was his best game last year.

Higgins' 18.4 fantasy points in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins -- seven receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Higgins finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on seven targets. That was in Week 18 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Higgins recorded 2.7 fantasy points -- two catches, 27 yards, on two targets -- in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Against Baltimore last year, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Ravens surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Baltimore allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Ravens surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Baltimore last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Baltimore allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Ravens gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

