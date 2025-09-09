Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins will take on the team with last season's 32nd-ranked pass defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (257.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Higgins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Higgins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tee Higgins Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.49

77.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Higgins was 19th at his position (and 77th overall) in fantasy points, with 149.1 (12.4 per game).

In his one game this season so far, Higgins had three receptions on four targets, for 33 yards, and ended up with 3.3 fantasy points.

Higgins accumulated 29.1 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 131 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos, which was his best game last year.

Higgins accumulated 20.8 fantasy points in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- nine catches, 148 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Higgins finished with 2.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, 23 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In his second-worst game of the year, Higgins ended up with 3.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 39 yards, on six targets -- in Week 3 versus the Washington Commanders.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Against Jacksonville last season, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jaguars surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed five players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Jacksonville last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Jaguars allowed 25 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Jacksonville last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, five players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jaguars last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

The Jaguars gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.