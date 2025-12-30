Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns and their second-ranked passing defense (163.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Higgins' next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Tee Higgins Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.02

55.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 71st overall, as he has posted 139.9 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

During his last three games Higgins has been targeted 19 times, with 13 receptions for 204 yards and three TDs. He has put up 38.4 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during that period.

Higgins has posted 53.8 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 21 passes on 33 targets for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

The peak of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, when he racked up 26.1 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in seven balls (on nine targets) for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have allowed just two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed just three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

