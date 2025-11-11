Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (269.4 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Higgins, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Steelers.

Tee Higgins Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.42

52.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 70th overall, as he has posted 86.1 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has produced 52.1 fantasy points (17.4 per game), as he's reeled in 14 passes on 21 targets for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Higgins has been targeted 36 times, with 22 receptions for 345 yards and five TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 66.5 fantasy points (13.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Higgins' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, when he caught seven balls on nine targets for 121 yards with two touchdowns, good for 26.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Pittsburgh this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

A total of eight players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

