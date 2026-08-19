Tee Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Tee Higgins is the 14th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cincinnati Bengals player was 11th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 152.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 122.7 69 13 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 121.7 79 20

Tee Higgins 2025 Game-by-Game

Higgins picked up 26.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 121 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3.3 4 3 33 0 Week 2 Jaguars 11.6 8 3 56 1 Week 3 @Vikings 1.5 2 1 15 0 Week 4 @Broncos 3.2 6 3 32 0 Week 5 Lions 8.2 7 3 22 1 Week 6 @Packers 6.2 8 5 62 0 Week 7 Steelers 15.6 10 6 96 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tee Higgins 98 59 846 11 14 Ja'Marr Chase 185 125 1412 8 21 Chase Brown 88 69 437 5 11 Andrei Iosivas 58 33 435 2 7

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