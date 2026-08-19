Tee Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Tee Higgins is the 14th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cincinnati Bengals player was 11th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 152.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|122.7
|69
|13
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|121.7
|79
|20
Tee Higgins 2025 Game-by-Game
Higgins picked up 26.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 121 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|3.3
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 2
|Jaguars
|11.6
|8
|3
|56
|1
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|1.5
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Broncos
|3.2
|6
|3
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|8.2
|7
|3
|22
|1
|Week 6
|@Packers
|6.2
|8
|5
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|15.6
|10
|6
|96
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers
The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tee Higgins
|98
|59
|846
|11
|14
|Ja'Marr Chase
|185
|125
|1412
|8
|21
|Chase Brown
|88
|69
|437
|5
|11
|Andrei Iosivas
|58
|33
|435
|2
|7
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.