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Tee Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tee Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Tee Higgins is the 14th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cincinnati Bengals player was 11th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 152.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points122.76913
2026 Projected Fantasy Points121.77920

Tee Higgins 2025 Game-by-Game

Higgins picked up 26.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 121 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns3.343330
Week 2Jaguars11.683561
Week 3@Vikings1.521150
Week 4@Broncos3.263320
Week 5Lions8.273221
Week 6@Packers6.285620
Week 7Steelers15.6106961

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Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tee Higgins98598461114
Ja'Marr Chase1851251412821
Chase Brown8869437511
Andrei Iosivas583343527

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Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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