TCU vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the Iowa State Cyclones.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

TCU vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-255) | Iowa State: (+210)

TCU: (-255) | Iowa State: (+210) Spread: TCU: -6.5 (-122) | Iowa State: +6.5 (100)

TCU: -6.5 (-122) | Iowa State: +6.5 (100) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Iowa State Betting Trends

TCU has four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

TCU has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, four of TCU's eight games have hit the over.

Iowa State has three wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

This season, four of Iowa State's nine games have gone over the point total.

TCU vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (58%)

TCU vs Iowa State Point Spread

Iowa State is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (+100 odds), and TCU, the favorite, is -122 to cover.

TCU vs Iowa State Over/Under

The TCU-Iowa State game on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

TCU vs Iowa State Moneyline

TCU is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Iowa State is a +210 underdog.

TCU vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 34.6 38 25.1 62 58.0 8 Iowa State 27.9 64 22.0 58 50.2 9

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Iowa State analysis on FanDuel Research.