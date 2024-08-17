Taysom Hill 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill put up 3.6 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 23rd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Taysom Hill Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hill's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 110.5 135 30 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 82.8 162 14

Taysom Hill 2023 Game-by-Game

Hill picked up 21.5 fantasy points -- one catch, 14 yards -- in Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3.6 2 1 1 0

Taysom Hill vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while running the football 44.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Hill's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Taysom Hill 40 33 291 2 4 Chris Olave 138 87 1123 5 11 Rashid Shaheed 75 46 719 5 7 Alvin Kamara 86 75 466 1 8

