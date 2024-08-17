Taysom Hill 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill put up 3.6 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 23rd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Taysom Hill Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hill's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|110.5
|135
|30
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.8
|162
|14
Taysom Hill 2023 Game-by-Game
Hill picked up 21.5 fantasy points -- one catch, 14 yards -- in Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|3.6
|2
|1
|1
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Taysom Hill vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while running the football 44.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Hill's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Taysom Hill
|40
|33
|291
|2
|4
|Chris Olave
|138
|87
|1123
|5
|11
|Rashid Shaheed
|75
|46
|719
|5
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|86
|75
|466
|1
|8
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Taysom Hill? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.