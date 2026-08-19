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Tank Bigsby 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tank Bigsby 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2026 season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points23.632370
2026 Projected Fantasy Points58.318154

Tank Bigsby 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Bigsby finished with 16.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 31 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Panthers1.25120-0012
Week 3Rams0.0000-000
Week 4@Buccaneers0.0000-000
Week 5Broncos0.0000-000
Week 6@Giants0.0000-000
Week 7@Vikings1.0111011010
Week 8Giants10.491040-00104

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Tank Bigsby vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Bigsby's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tank Bigsby633562165.7
Saquon Barkley2801,1407394.1
Jalen Hurts1054218264.0
Will Shipley1449003.5

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Want more data and analysis on Tank Bigsby? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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