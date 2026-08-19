Tank Bigsby 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2026 season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 23.6 323 70 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 58.3 181 54

Tank Bigsby 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Bigsby finished with 16.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 31 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 1.2 5 12 0 - 0 0 12 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 5 Broncos 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1.0 1 11 0 1 1 0 10 Week 8 Giants 10.4 9 104 0 - 0 0 104 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tank Bigsby vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Bigsby's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tank Bigsby 63 356 2 16 5.7 Saquon Barkley 280 1,140 7 39 4.1 Jalen Hurts 105 421 8 26 4.0 Will Shipley 14 49 0 0 3.5

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