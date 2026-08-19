Tank Bigsby 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2026 season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
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Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|23.6
|323
|70
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|58.3
|181
|54
Tank Bigsby 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Bigsby finished with 16.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 31 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1.2
|5
|12
|0
|-
|0
|0
|12
|Week 3
|Rams
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Broncos
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1.0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Week 8
|Giants
|10.4
|9
|104
|0
|-
|0
|0
|104
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Tank Bigsby vs. Other Eagles Rushers
The Eagles, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Bigsby's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tank Bigsby
|63
|356
|2
|16
|5.7
|Saquon Barkley
|280
|1,140
|7
|39
|4.1
|Jalen Hurts
|105
|421
|8
|26
|4.0
|Will Shipley
|14
|49
|0
|0
|3.5
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