T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (333 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Hockenson, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Thinking about playing Hockenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hockenson vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.02

8.02 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.03

52.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Hockenson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Hockenson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 11.1 fantasy points per game (22.1 total points). Overall, he is 60th in fantasy points.

Through two games this year, Hockenson has posted 22.1 fantasy points, as he's caught 15 passes on 17 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hockenson caught seven balls on eight targets for 66 yardstwo touchdowns, good for 18.6 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown reception by three players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chargers this year.

Want more data and analysis on T.J. Hockenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.