T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will be up against the team with last season's top-ranked pass defense, the Philadelphia Eagles (179.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

With Hockenson's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Hockenson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.43

6.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.73

45.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Hockenson 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season so far, Hockenson had eight receptions on nine targets, for 35 yards, and ended up with 3.5 fantasy points.

Hockenson accumulated 31.9 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 179 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 16 versus the New York Giants, Hockenson picked up 22.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 13 receptions, 109 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best output of the year.

Hockenson accumulated 0.6 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards, on four targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 5 versus the New England Patriots.

Hockenson accumulated 1.6 fantasy points -- one reception, 16 yards, on one target -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Eagles allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia gave up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Eagles allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Against Philadelphia last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Philadelphia gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In the ground game, two players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

One player ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Eagles last year.

