Syracuse vs Army Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Syracuse Orange versus the Army Black Knights is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Syracuse vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Syracuse: (-530) | Army: (+390)

Syracuse: (-530) | Army: (+390) Spread: Syracuse: -13.5 (-108) | Army: +13.5 (-112)

Syracuse: -13.5 (-108) | Army: +13.5 (-112) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Syracuse vs Army Betting Trends

Syracuse has won twice against the spread this season.

Syracuse has covered every time (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Army has posted one win against the spread this season.

Army has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Syracuse vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orange win (87.4%)

Syracuse vs Army Point Spread

Army is a 13.5-point underdog against Syracuse. Army is -112 to cover the spread, and Syracuse is -108.

Syracuse vs Army Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Syracuse-Army on September 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Syracuse vs Army Moneyline

Syracuse is a -530 favorite on the moneyline, while Army is a +390 underdog.

Syracuse vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Syracuse 49.3 6 9 4 56.5 2 3 Army 35.7 49 15.3 27 43.5 1 3

