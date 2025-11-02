Suns vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (5-0) are favored (-6.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (2-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at PHX Arena. The game airs on AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSW. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 227.5 -230 +190

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (55.3%)

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread twice over five games with a set spread.

Thus far this season the Suns have two wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total once out of six chances this season.

Suns games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 30.2 points, 3.4 assists and 14.6 boards.

Stephon Castle averages 18.8 points, 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Devin Vassell is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dylan Harper is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.6 boards.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gets the Suns 30.3 points, 4.3 boards and 6.5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Suns are getting 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

Per game, Collin Gillespie provides the Suns 11.2 points, 3.5 boards and 5.7 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Mark Williams averages 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists. He is draining 59.5% of his shots from the field.

