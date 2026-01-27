Suns vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: YES, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Brooklyn Nets (12-32) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (27-19) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at PHX Arena as 9-point underdogs. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on YES, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has a point total of 212.5.

Suns vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -9 212.5 -340 +275

Suns vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (81.2%)

Suns vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Suns are 30-14-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 20 wins against the spread in 44 games this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 19 times out of 44 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 19 of 44 opportunities (43.2%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 20 home games, and 16 times in 26 road games.

The Suns have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (30%) than games on the road (50%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread at home (11-11-1) than away (9-10-2) this season.

Nets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 23) than away (nine of 21) this season.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams is averaging 12 points, 1 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nets 24.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 58.3% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Nets get 13.1 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Nets get 7.8 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 6.2 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Nets receive 10.2 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3 boards and 3.4 assists.

