Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a matchup versus the top-ranked passing defense in the league (149.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his New England Patriots meet the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Diggs a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Stefon Diggs Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.49

59.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

With 53.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), Diggs is the 34th-ranked player at the WR position and 129th among all players.

During his last three games Diggs has been targeted 15 times, with 13 receptions for 111 yards and one TD. He has put up 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that period.

Diggs has been targeted 34 times, with 29 receptions for 358 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 41.8 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Diggs' season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, as he posted 14.6 fantasy points by reeling in 10 passes (on 12 targets) for 146 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Falcons have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this year.

