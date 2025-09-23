Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will play the Carolina Panthers and their 12th-ranked pass defense (196.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Diggs' next game against the Panthers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Stefon Diggs Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.76

38.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Diggs is currently the 69th-ranked player in fantasy (212th overall), with 11.2 total fantasy points (3.7 per game).

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Diggs caught three balls on three targets for 23 yards, good for 2.3 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Carolina this season.

Carolina's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

