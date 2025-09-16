Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 25th-ranked pass defense (245.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Diggs for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Diggs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stefon Diggs Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.13

53.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs has put up 8.9 fantasy points in 2025 (4.5 per game), which ranks him 61st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 183 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Diggs has been targeted 12 times, with 10 receptions for 89 yards and zero TDs, leading to 8.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs caught four balls on five targets for 32 yards, good for 3.2 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Steelers have given up a TD reception by three players this season.

Pittsburgh has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.