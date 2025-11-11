Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Wideout Stefon Diggs is looking at a matchup against the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (190.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his New England Patriots play the New York Jets, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Diggs worth considering for his next matchup against the Jets? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Stefon Diggs Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Date: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.32

65.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 94th overall, as he has tallied 73.4 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

During his last three games Diggs has been targeted 17 times, with 11 receptions for 98 yards and three TDs, leading to 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that period.

Diggs has grabbed 21 balls (on 27 targets) for 195 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 37.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Diggs' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 14.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Stefon Diggs had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD catch by 15 players this season.

New York has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Jets have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

