Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league (228.8 yards allowed per game).

Considering Diggs for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Stefon Diggs Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.75

60.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs Fantasy Performance

Diggs is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 115th overall, as he has posted 62.8 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In his last three games, Diggs has produced 24.1 fantasy points (8.0 per game), as he's caught 13 passes on 16 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Diggs has compiled 295 receiving yards and two scores on 26 catches (31 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 41.5 points (8.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Diggs' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he put up 14.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Stefon Diggs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching three passes on three targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this year.

