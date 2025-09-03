Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs will be up against the team with last season's 15th-ranked passing defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (216.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Diggs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Raiders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Diggs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stefon Diggs Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.79

52.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs 2024 Fantasy Performance

Diggs picked up 74.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game), 70th at his position and 205th in the NFL.

Diggs accumulated 15.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 33 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 6 against the New England Patriots, Diggs picked up 13.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the season.

Diggs picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- five catches, 23 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, which was his poorest game of the year.

Diggs accumulated 3.7 fantasy points -- four receptions, 37 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas surrendered more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last year.

Last season, the Raiders allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Las Vegas last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Raiders gave up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Las Vegas allowed five players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Las Vegas last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Raiders allowed five players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Only two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders last year.

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.