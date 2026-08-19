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Stefon Diggs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Stefon Diggs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Washington Commanders' Stefon Diggs was 24th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 125.3. Heading into 2026, he is the 49th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Stefon Diggs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Diggs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points91.113734
2026 Projected Fantasy Points74.115356

Stefon Diggs 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Diggs finished with 16.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 101 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders5.776570
Week 2@Dolphins3.254320
Week 3Steelers2.333230
Week 4Panthers10.1761010
Week 5@Bills14.612101460
Week 6@Saints2.833280
Week 7@Titans6.977690

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Stefon Diggs vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Diggs' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Stefon Diggs102851013412
Terry McLaurin603858237
Chigoziem Okonkwo795656025
Van Jefferson522935012

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Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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