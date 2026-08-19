Stefon Diggs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Washington Commanders' Stefon Diggs was 24th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 125.3. Heading into 2026, he is the 49th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Stefon Diggs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Diggs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 91.1 137 34 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 74.1 153 56

Stefon Diggs 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Diggs finished with 16.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 101 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5.7 7 6 57 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 3.2 5 4 32 0 Week 3 Steelers 2.3 3 3 23 0 Week 4 Panthers 10.1 7 6 101 0 Week 5 @Bills 14.6 12 10 146 0 Week 6 @Saints 2.8 3 3 28 0 Week 7 @Titans 6.9 7 7 69 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Stefon Diggs vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Diggs' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Stefon Diggs 102 85 1013 4 12 Terry McLaurin 60 38 582 3 7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 79 56 560 2 5 Van Jefferson 52 29 350 1 2

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