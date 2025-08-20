2025 Stanford Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Nov. 29, the Stanford Cardinal play Notre Dame, a matchup that projects as one of the Cardinal's most challenging of the season. The rest of their college football schedule can be found in the article below.

Stanford 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Hawaii Aug. 23 - Rainbow Warriors (-2.5) 50.5 2 @ BYU Sept. 6 - - - 3 Boston College Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Virginia Sept. 20 - - - 5 San Jose State Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ SMU Oct. 11 - - - 8 Florida State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Stanford 2025 Schedule Insights

Stanford is playing the 12th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (78), the Cardinal have the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Stanford will be playing the 59th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Cardinal have nine teams that made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Stanford has nine games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including four teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Stanford Betting Insights (2024)

Stanford compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of the Cardinal's games last season went over the point total.

Stanford never were listed as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.

