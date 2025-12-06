St. John's vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the St. John's Red Storm (4-3) on December 6, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (79.3%)

Before you bet on Saturday's St. John's-Ole Miss spread (St. John's -11.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

St. John's vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Red Storm did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they did in home games (10-8-0) last season.

The Rebels performed better against the spread at home (7-9-0) than away (4-7-0) last year.

St. John's vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in three of the five contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Storm have been listed as a favorite of -877 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Rebels have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 89.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, St. John's was 65th in the nation on offense (78.5 points scored per game) and 27th on defense (65.8 points allowed).

On the glass, St. John's was eighth-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.9 per game) last year. It was 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

With 15.7 assists per game last season, St. John's was 53rd in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, St. John's was 98th in the nation in committing them (10.3 per game) last season. It was 17th-best in forcing them (14.2 per game).

Last season Ole Miss posted 77.2 points per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 71.7 points per contest (171st-ranked).

Last season Ole Miss grabbed 29.8 boards per game (307th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 33.2 rebounds per contest (300th-ranked).

Ole Miss ranked 135th in college basketball with 14.1 assists per game.

Ole Miss ranked sixth-best in the country by averaging just 8.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 40th in college basketball (13.4 per contest).

