Houston vs Florida State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3) battle the Houston Cougars (7-1) at Toyota Center on December 6, 2025.

Houston vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Houston vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (86.5%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Houston-Florida State spread (Houston -18.5) or total (145.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Houston vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Florida State has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this year.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-3-0) than they did at home (10-7-0) last year.

The Seminoles' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .625 (10-6-0). On the road, it was .364 (4-7-0).

Houston vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in four of the five contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -4000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Florida State has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Seminoles have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked squad in college basketball (73.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was best (58.7 points conceded per game).

Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9) last season.

At 12.0 assists per game last year, Houston was 292nd in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the country in committing them (8.4 per game) last season. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

With 74.5 points per game on offense, Florida State ranked 153rd in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 72.5 points per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

Florida State ranked 214th in the country with 31.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 217th with 31.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Florida State ranked 219th in college basketball with 13.0 assists per contest.

Last year Florida State averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.0 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

