Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler will be up against the team with last season's fifth-ranked passing defense, the San Francisco 49ers (192.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Rattler worth considering for his upcoming game versus the 49ers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Spencer Rattler Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 201.30

201.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.03

1.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.38

25.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 40th at his position and 220th overall, Rattler picked up 67.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Rattler accumulated 11.5 fantasy points. He finished 27-of-46 for 214 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 29 yards on four carries.

Rattler accumulated 14.7 fantasy points -- 26-of-42 (61.9%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last year.

In another good fantasy performance last season, Rattler finished with 13.3 points -- 20-of-36 (55.6%), 218 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 46 yards in Week 17 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers -- Rattler finished with 4.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 15-of-30 (50%), 153 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 28 yards.

Rattler accumulated 6.2 fantasy points -- 12-of-24 (50%), 156 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

49ers Defensive Performance

Last year, San Francisco allowed only two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The 49ers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against San Francisco last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the 49ers surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against San Francisco last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the 49ers last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

San Francisco gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, the 49ers allowed five players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against San Francisco last season, 20 players rushed for at least one TD.

The 49ers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

