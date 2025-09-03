Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints will play the Arizona Cardinals -- whose pass defense was ranked 14th in the NFL last year (216.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Rattler for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Spencer Rattler Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Passing Yards: 203.84

203.84 Projected Passing TDs: 1.08

1.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.03

13.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 220th overall and 40th at his position, Rattler accumulated 67.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game) in 2024.

Rattler picked up 14.7 fantasy points -- 26-of-42 (61.9%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 18 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

In Week 17 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Rattler recorded 13.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), with these numbers: 20-of-36 (55.6%), 218 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 46 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Rattler ended up with 4.9 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 153 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 28 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Rattler put up his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 6.2 points, via this stat line: 12-of-24 (50%), 156 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last season, Arizona allowed just two quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Cardinals gave up at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Against Arizona last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Cardinals allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Arizona allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Cardinals gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Arizona gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the ground game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

In terms of run defense, Arizona allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

In the running game, the Cardinals allowed five players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Spencer Rattler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.