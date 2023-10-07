Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-142) | Old Dominion: (+118)

Southern Miss: (-142) | Old Dominion: (+118) Spread: Southern Miss: -2.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +2.5 (-105)

Southern Miss: -2.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +2.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

Southern Miss hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Southern Miss has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

Out of four Southern Miss games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Old Dominion has beaten the spread three times in four games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Old Dominion is 3-1.

Old Dominion has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (59%)

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Point Spread

Old Dominion is the underdog by 2.5 points against Southern Miss. Old Dominion is -115 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -105.

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Over/Under

Southern Miss versus Old Dominion on October 7 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Moneyline

Old Dominion is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Southern Miss is a -142 favorite.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Southern Miss 25.8 87 39 129 51.5 3 5 Old Dominion 24.8 93 28.8 89 51.5 2 5

