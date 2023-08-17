FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' 2023 record sits at 1-5. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Southern Miss 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Alcorn StateSeptember 2W 40-14--
2@ Florida StateSeptember 9L 66-13Seminoles (-30.5)52.5
3TulaneSeptember 16L 21-3Green Wave (-7.5)47.5
4@ Arkansas StateSeptember 23L 44-37Golden Eagles (-6.5)46.5
5Texas StateSeptember 30L 50-36Bobcats (-6.5)59.5
6Old DominionOctober 7L 17-13Golden Eagles (-2.5)56.5
8@ South AlabamaOctober 17-Jaguars (-15.5)49.5
View Full Table

Southern Miss Last Game

The Golden Eagles get ready for their next game following a 17-13 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs in their most recent outing. In that game against the Monarchs, Billy Wiles had 166 yards on 15-of-26 passing (57.7%) for the Golden Eagles, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Frank Gore Jr. toted the rock 29 times for 66 yards (2.3 yards per carry). He also had one reception for 16 yards. Jakarius Caston grabbed five balls for 51 yards (averaging 10.2 per catch) against the Monarchs.

Southern Miss Betting Insights

  • Southern Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
