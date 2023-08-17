2023 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' 2023 record sits at 1-5. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Southern Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Alcorn State September 2 W 40-14 - - 2 @ Florida State September 9 L 66-13 Seminoles (-30.5) 52.5 3 Tulane September 16 L 21-3 Green Wave (-7.5) 47.5 4 @ Arkansas State September 23 L 44-37 Golden Eagles (-6.5) 46.5 5 Texas State September 30 L 50-36 Bobcats (-6.5) 59.5 6 Old Dominion October 7 L 17-13 Golden Eagles (-2.5) 56.5 8 @ South Alabama October 17 - Jaguars (-15.5) 49.5 View Full Table

Southern Miss Last Game

The Golden Eagles get ready for their next game following a 17-13 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs in their most recent outing. In that game against the Monarchs, Billy Wiles had 166 yards on 15-of-26 passing (57.7%) for the Golden Eagles, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Frank Gore Jr. toted the rock 29 times for 66 yards (2.3 yards per carry). He also had one reception for 16 yards. Jakarius Caston grabbed five balls for 51 yards (averaging 10.2 per catch) against the Monarchs.

Southern Miss Betting Insights

Southern Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

