South Carolina vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers.
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers.
South Carolina vs Clemson Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: South Carolina: (-140) | Clemson: (+116)
- Spread: South Carolina: -2.5 (-118) | Clemson: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Trends
- South Carolina has covered the spread six times in 11 games.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, South Carolina is 3-2.
- There have been five South Carolina games (of 11) that went over the total this season.
- Clemson has covered the spread four times in 11 games.
- Clemson has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been five Clemson games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.
South Carolina vs Clemson Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (64.2%)
South Carolina vs Clemson Point Spread
Clemson is an underdog by 2.5 points against South Carolina. Clemson is -104 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -118.
South Carolina vs Clemson Over/Under
A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for South Carolina-Clemson on Nov. 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
South Carolina vs Clemson Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-Clemson, South Carolina is the favorite at -140, and Clemson is +116.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Carolina
|23.5
|101
|21.5
|41
|49.0
|11
|Clemson
|28.7
|58
|21.0
|35
|53.0
|11
South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
