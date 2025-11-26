South Carolina vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

South Carolina vs Clemson Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-140) | Clemson: (+116)

South Carolina: (-140) | Clemson: (+116) Spread: South Carolina: -2.5 (-118) | Clemson: +2.5 (-104)

South Carolina: -2.5 (-118) | Clemson: +2.5 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Trends

South Carolina has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, South Carolina is 3-2.

There have been five South Carolina games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Clemson has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

Clemson has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been five Clemson games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

South Carolina vs Clemson Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (64.2%)

South Carolina vs Clemson Point Spread

Clemson is an underdog by 2.5 points against South Carolina. Clemson is -104 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -118.

South Carolina vs Clemson Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for South Carolina-Clemson on Nov. 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

South Carolina vs Clemson Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-Clemson, South Carolina is the favorite at -140, and Clemson is +116.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Carolina 23.5 101 21.5 41 49.0 11 Clemson 28.7 58 21.0 35 53.0 11

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Carolina vs. Clemson analysis on FanDuel Research.