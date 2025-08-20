2025 South Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 31 with a matchup against Virginia Tech. Below, you can check out the rest of the Gamecocks' college football schedule.

South Carolina 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Virginia Tech Aug. 31 - Gamecocks (-7.5) 49.5 2 South Carolina State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Vanderbilt Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Missouri Sept. 20 - - - 5 Kentucky Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ LSU Oct. 11 - - - 8 Oklahoma Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

South Carolina 2025 Schedule Insights

South Carolina is facing the eighth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

According to their opponents' projected win total this year (80), the Gamecocks have the 13th-hardest schedule in college football.

South Carolina will have the 36th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (59).

The Gamecocks' schedule in 2025 features 10 returning teams who played in a bowl game.

South Carolina has 11 games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including five teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

South Carolina Betting Insights (2024)

South Carolina covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

A total of seven of the Gamecocks' games last season hit the over.

South Carolina went 5-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

