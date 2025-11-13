South Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and the UL Monroe Warhawks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
South Alabama vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: South Alabama: (-210) | UL Monroe: (+176)
- Spread: South Alabama: -4.5 (-115) | UL Monroe: +4.5 (-105)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
South Alabama vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- South Alabama owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, six of South Alabama's nine games have hit the over.
- UL Monroe has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- UL Monroe has one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been five UL Monroe games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.
South Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (60.1%)
South Alabama vs UL Monroe Point Spread
South Alabama is favored by 4.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -105.
South Alabama vs UL Monroe Over/Under
The over/under for the South Alabama versus UL Monroe game on Nov. 15 has been set at 51.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
South Alabama vs UL Monroe Moneyline
South Alabama is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a +176 underdog.
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Alabama
|24.9
|93
|29.7
|95
|53.8
|9
|UL Monroe
|16.0
|131
|32.9
|115
|48.9
|9
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
- Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
