South Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and the UL Monroe Warhawks.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-210) | UL Monroe: (+176)

South Alabama: (-210) | UL Monroe: (+176) Spread: South Alabama: -4.5 (-115) | UL Monroe: +4.5 (-105)

South Alabama: -4.5 (-115) | UL Monroe: +4.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

South Alabama is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

South Alabama owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, six of South Alabama's nine games have hit the over.

UL Monroe has posted two wins against the spread this year.

UL Monroe has one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been five UL Monroe games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jaguars win (60.1%)

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Point Spread

South Alabama is favored by 4.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -105.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Over/Under

The over/under for the South Alabama versus UL Monroe game on Nov. 15 has been set at 51.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Moneyline

South Alabama is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a +176 underdog.

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Alabama 24.9 93 29.7 95 53.8 9 UL Monroe 16.0 131 32.9 115 48.9 9

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

