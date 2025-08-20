2025 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The South Alabama Jaguars' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Tulane on Sept. 6. Dive into the rest of the Jaguars' college football schedule below.

South Alabama 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Morgan State Aug. 30 - - - 2 Tulane Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Auburn Sept. 13 - - - 4 Coastal Carolina Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ North Texas Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Troy Oct. 4 - - - 8 Arkansas State Oct. 14 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

South Alabama 2025 Schedule Insights

The Jaguars will play six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

South Alabama will play six games in 2025 against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up less than four wins).

South Alabama Betting Insights (2024)

South Alabama compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of the Jaguars' games last season hit the over.

South Alabama won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-4).

