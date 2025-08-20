FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The South Alabama Jaguars' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Tulane on Sept. 6. Dive into the rest of the Jaguars' college football schedule below.

South Alabama 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Morgan StateAug. 30---
2TulaneSept. 6---
3@ AuburnSept. 13---
4Coastal CarolinaSept. 20---
5@ North TexasSept. 27---
6@ TroyOct. 4---
8Arkansas StateOct. 14---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

South Alabama 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Jaguars will play six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
  • South Alabama will play six games in 2025 against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up less than four wins).

South Alabama Betting Insights (2024)

  • South Alabama compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of five of the Jaguars' games last season hit the over.
  • South Alabama won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-4).

Check out more analysis about South Alabama on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the South Alabama Jaguars on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup