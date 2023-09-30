SMU vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Saturday in college football, the SMU Mustangs are playing the Charlotte 49ers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

SMU vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SMU: (-2100) | Charlotte: (+1000)

SMU: (-2100) | Charlotte: (+1000) Spread: SMU: -22.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +22.5 (-110)

SMU: -22.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +22.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

SMU vs Charlotte Betting Trends

SMU has posted one win against the spread this season.

Not one of SMU's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Charlotte has won twice against the spread this season.

Charlotte is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 22.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Charlotte has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

SMU vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (95.8%)

SMU vs Charlotte Point Spread

SMU is favored by 22.5 points over Charlotte. SMU is -110 to cover the spread, with Charlotte being -110.

SMU vs Charlotte Over/Under

SMU versus Charlotte on September 30 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

SMU vs Charlotte Moneyline

Charlotte is a +1000 underdog on the moneyline, while SMU is a -2100 favorite.

SMU vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games SMU 33.8 52 19 40 65.8 0 4 Charlotte 19 119 26 76 50.5 2 4

Bet $5 on Mustangs vs. 49ers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.