Shedeur Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Shedeur Sanders is the 31st-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 37th among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 85.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Shedeur Sanders Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|59.4
|201
|41
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|64.5
|169
|34
Shedeur Sanders 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Sanders finished with 33.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-42 (54.8%), 364 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 11
|Ravens
|1.5
|4-for-16
|47
|0
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|10.3
|11-for-20
|209
|1
|1
|0
|Week 13
|49ers
|10.6
|16-for-25
|149
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|33.5
|23-for-42
|364
|3
|1
|1
|Week 15
|@Bears
|3.5
|18-for-35
|177
|0
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|11.2
|20-for-29
|157
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|9.4
|17-for-23
|186
|1
|2
|0
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Shedeur Sanders and the Browns Receiving Corps
Last season Sanders put up 1,400 yards (175.0 per game), a 56.6% completion percentage (120-of-212), seven touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Sanders' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Harold Fannin
|107
|72
|731
|6
|10
|Jerry Jeudy
|106
|50
|602
|2
|9
|Isaiah Bond
|44
|18
|338
|0
|4
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