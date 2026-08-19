Shedeur Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Shedeur Sanders is the 31st-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 37th among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 85.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Shedeur Sanders Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 59.4 201 41 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 64.5 169 34

Shedeur Sanders 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Sanders finished with 33.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-42 (54.8%), 364 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 11 Ravens 1.5 4-for-16 47 0 1 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10.3 11-for-20 209 1 1 0 Week 13 49ers 10.6 16-for-25 149 1 0 0 Week 14 Titans 33.5 23-for-42 364 3 1 1 Week 15 @Bears 3.5 18-for-35 177 0 3 0 Week 16 Bills 11.2 20-for-29 157 1 2 0 Week 17 Steelers 9.4 17-for-23 186 1 2 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Shedeur Sanders and the Browns Receiving Corps

Last season Sanders put up 1,400 yards (175.0 per game), a 56.6% completion percentage (120-of-212), seven touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Sanders' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Harold Fannin 107 72 731 6 10 Jerry Jeudy 106 50 602 2 9 Isaiah Bond 44 18 338 0 4

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