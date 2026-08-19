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Shedeur Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Shedeur Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Shedeur Sanders is the 31st-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 37th among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 85.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Shedeur Sanders Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points59.420141
2026 Projected Fantasy Points64.516934

Shedeur Sanders 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Sanders finished with 33.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-42 (54.8%), 364 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 11Ravens1.54-for-1647010
Week 12@Raiders10.311-for-20209110
Week 1349ers10.616-for-25149100
Week 14Titans33.523-for-42364311
Week 15@Bears3.518-for-35177030
Week 16Bills11.220-for-29157120
Week 17Steelers9.417-for-23186120

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Shedeur Sanders and the Browns Receiving Corps

Last season Sanders put up 1,400 yards (175.0 per game), a 56.6% completion percentage (120-of-212), seven touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Sanders' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Harold Fannin10772731610
Jerry Jeudy1065060229
Isaiah Bond441833804

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Want more data and analysis on Shedeur Sanders? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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