Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will be up against the team with last season's eighth-ranked run defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (101.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Barkley, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.56

80.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.06

17.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley 2024 Fantasy Performance

Barkley was tops at his position, and seventh overall, with 322.3 fantasy points (20.1 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Barkley had 60 rushing yards on 18 attempts and one touchdown, and 24 receiving yards on four catches (five targets), ending up with 14.4 fantasy points.

In his best performance last year, Barkley finished with 42.2 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 47 yards. That was in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Barkley picked up 35.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 27 yards.

Barkley picked up 5.4 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 47 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Barkley collected 7.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 65 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City allowed over 300 passing yards to only two QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Chiefs last year.

Through the air last season, Kansas City gave up two or more touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last season, the Chiefs allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Kansas City let only three players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Chiefs allowed 22 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Kansas City last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Chiefs allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Kansas City last season, 11 players ran for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Chiefs allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley?