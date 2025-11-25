Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will match up with the 28th-ranked tun defense of the Chicago Bears (138.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Considering Barkley for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Saquon Barkley Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.19

77.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.78

19.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 43rd overall, as he has posted 128.3 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

In his last three games, Barkley has picked up 24.5 fantasy points (8.2 per game), rushing for 165 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also contributed 100 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) as a receiver.

Barkley has amassed 58.1 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 359 yards with one touchdown on 90 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 122 yards on 16 grabs (19 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Barkley's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 8, when he compiled 29.4 fantasy points with 150 rushing yards and one TD on 14 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in four balls (on five targets) for 24 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing 18 times for 44 yards, with one reception for -2 yards as a receiver (4.2 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up more than 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

Chicago has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Bears have given up a TD catch by 17 players this season.

Chicago has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Chicago this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bears this year.

