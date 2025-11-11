Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 11 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Detroit Lions, who have the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the league (94.3 yards allowed per game).

With Barkley's next game versus the Lions, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Saquon Barkley Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.09

86.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.63

20.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (36th overall), posting 113.9 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Barkley has generated 43.7 fantasy points (14.6 per game) as he's run for 254 yards and scored one touchdown on 54 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 63 yards on eight catches (nine targets) with one TD.

Barkley has put up 65.2 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during his last five games, running for 342 yards and scoring one touchdown on 72 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 130 yards on 13 grabs (15 targets) with two TD as a receiver.

The high point of Barkley's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 8, when he compiled 29.4 fantasy points with 150 rushing yards and one TD on 14 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in four balls (on five targets) for 24 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 4.2 fantasy points (18 carries, 44 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit is yet to allow a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Lions have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Lions have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

