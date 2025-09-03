Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will take on the team with last season's 29th-ranked run defense, the Dallas Cowboys (137.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Daily fantasy players, is Barkley worth considering for his upcoming game against the Cowboys? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Saquon Barkley Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.0

20.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 110.01

110.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.77

0.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.67

22.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley 2024 Fantasy Performance

Barkley picked up 322.3 fantasy points (20.1 per game), first at his position and seventh overall in the league.

In Week 12 last year against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley put up a season-high of 42.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 26 carries, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 47 yards.

In Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley had another strong showing with 35.2 fantasy points, thanks to 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 27 yards.

In Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, Barkley posted a season-low 5.4 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 18 carries, 47 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 15 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Barkley had 7.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 65 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas gave up more than 300 passing yards to only three QBs last season.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Dallas allowed at least two touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Cowboys surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Dallas let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Cowboys last season, 26 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Dallas allowed just two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Cowboys allowed more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

On the ground, Dallas allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Five players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Cowboys last year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley?