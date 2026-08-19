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Saquon Barkley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saquon Barkley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Saquon Barkley is the 10th-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 195.3 fantasy points a year ago (13th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, scroll down.

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Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points167.33712
2026 Projected Fantasy Points234.2264

Saquon Barkley 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the New York Giants, Barkley posted a season-high 29.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 24 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cowboys14.41860154084
Week 2@Chiefs15.42288122094
Week 3Rams5.51846054055
Week 4@Buccaneers13.41943144074
Week 5Broncos14.8630033188
Week 6@Giants6.71258032067
Week 7@Vikings4.21844011042

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Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles called a pass on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Barkley's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley2801,1407394.1
Jalen Hurts1054218264.0
Tank Bigsby633562165.7
Will Shipley1449003.5

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