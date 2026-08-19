Saquon Barkley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Saquon Barkley is the 10th-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 195.3 fantasy points a year ago (13th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, scroll down.

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Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 167.3 37 12 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 234.2 26 4

Saquon Barkley 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the New York Giants, Barkley posted a season-high 29.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 24 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cowboys 14.4 18 60 1 5 4 0 84 Week 2 @Chiefs 15.4 22 88 1 2 2 0 94 Week 3 Rams 5.5 18 46 0 5 4 0 55 Week 4 @Buccaneers 13.4 19 43 1 4 4 0 74 Week 5 Broncos 14.8 6 30 0 3 3 1 88 Week 6 @Giants 6.7 12 58 0 3 2 0 67 Week 7 @Vikings 4.2 18 44 0 1 1 0 42 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles called a pass on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Barkley's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 280 1,140 7 39 4.1 Jalen Hurts 105 421 8 26 4.0 Tank Bigsby 63 356 2 16 5.7 Will Shipley 14 49 0 0 3.5

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