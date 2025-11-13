San Jose State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the San Jose State Spartans take on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

San Jose State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-334) | Nevada: (+270)

San Jose State: (-334) | Nevada: (+270) Spread: San Jose State: -9.5 (-108) | Nevada: +9.5 (-112)

San Jose State: -9.5 (-108) | Nevada: +9.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

San Jose State vs Nevada Betting Trends

San Jose State has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

San Jose State is winless ATS (0-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of nine San Jose State games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Nevada's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.

As 9.5-point underdogs or greater, Nevada is 4-1 against the spread.

Nevada has seen three of its nine games hit the over.

San Jose State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (74.8%)

San Jose State vs Nevada Point Spread

San Jose State is favored by 9.5 points versus Nevada. San Jose State is -108 to cover the spread, while Nevada is -112.

San Jose State vs Nevada Over/Under

San Jose State versus Nevada on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.

San Jose State vs Nevada Moneyline

San Jose State is a -334 favorite on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +270 underdog.

San Jose State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 25.6 89 29.9 99 55.4 9 Nevada 14.0 133 30.1 101 50.4 9

San Jose State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Stadium: Mackay Stadium

